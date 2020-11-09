10 held, six shops sealed in drive against profiteering

The district administration has launched crackdown against profiteering, arresting ten profiteers and sealing six shops in various parts of the city here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched crackdown against profiteering, arresting ten profiteers and sealing six shops in various parts of the city here on Monday.

According to the district administration, a team concerned paid a surprise visit to different bazaars and checked prices of various commodities.

During inspection, the team checked as many as 457 shops and imposed Rs45000 fine on some shopkeepers for being involved in overcharging consumers.

Separately, the team visited shops in Mattani area and imposed Rs 17500 fine on several shopkeepers.

The shopkeepers were directed to display price list on prominent places and sell items as per officially prescribed rates.

The team said that no one would be allowed to take law into own hands and profiteers would be dealt sternly, it warned.