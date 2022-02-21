10 held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :District police, in a crackdown on drug peddlers and criminal elements claimed to have arrested 10 people and recovered narcotics as well as illegal weapons from them.

Police on Monday said that the raiding teams of various police stations arrested -- Husnain, Umair Javed, Sajjad Saddique, Zohaib, Mansoor, Ahad, Kishan, Aiman, Haseeb and Arman -- and recovered 2.

75kg hashish and illicit weapons from them.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.