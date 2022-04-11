10 held with contraband

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 10 people and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 10 people and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

The raiding teams of various police stations arrested Aktar Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Ahmed Sher, Ali Nawaz, Muhammad Akraam, Muhammad Hayyat, Amir Shahzad, Muhammad Ijaz, Zeeshan and Imtiaz and recovered 1.

5kg hashish, 540 gram heroinand illicit weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.