10 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession, said by a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

According to the details, during ongoing drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders in the district, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and caught 10 outlaws besides recovering 860 gram hashish, 72 liters of liquor and 04 pistols 30 bore.

They were identified as-Imtiaz,Haq Nawaz,Asad,Altaf,Imran,Nadeem,Muzammal,Arif,Umair and Shoukat.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.