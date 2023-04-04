Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

10 Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

10 held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Police arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession, said by a police spokesman here on Tuesday.

According to the details, during ongoing drive against drug peddlers and weapons holders in the district, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and caught 10 outlaws besides recovering 860 gram hashish, 72 liters of liquor and 04 pistols 30 bore.

They were identified as-Imtiaz,Haq Nawaz,Asad,Altaf,Imran,Nadeem,Muzammal,Arif,Umair and Shoukat.

Separate cases were registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate faci ..

AD Ports Group secures US$2 billion corporate facility with syndicate of 13 bank ..

35 minutes ago
 ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train fut ..

ADU, Sky News Arabia Academy sign MoU to train future media professionals

35 minutes ago
 Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign ..

Emirati race driver to kick off Formula 4 campaign this month in Italy

35 minutes ago
 Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in B ..

Firefighters, army work to douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

35 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Au ..

DEWA CEO receives Bahrain Electricity and Water Authority&#039;s president

35 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Si ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure enables e-Signature feature for engineerin ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.