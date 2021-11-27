UrduPoint.com

10 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 04:33 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested ten people and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from them.

Police said the teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested ten accused, and recovered 1.

2 kg hashish, 45 litres of liquor, four pistols 30 bore, a rifle 9mm and a gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Ayaz Akram, Sabtain, Ramzan, Saqib, Irfan, Shahbaz and others.

Cases were registered against the accused.

