UrduPoint.com

10 Held With Fireworks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 08:51 PM

10 held with fireworks

The district police caught 10 persons for selling fireworks, firecrackers and recovered a big quantity of fireworks and crackers from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police caught 10 persons for selling fireworks, firecrackers and recovered a big quantity of fireworks and crackers from them.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams conducted raids at different areas of Sialkot district and arrested Ali Hassan, Faizan, Zain, Zafar Iqbal, Amin, Arslan Ahmed, Waseh, Rohail, Fahid Hussain and Ali.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Police conducts search operation In Rawat area

Police conducts search operation In Rawat area

1 minute ago
 Two shopkeepers booked

Two shopkeepers booked

1 minute ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship final on Sunday

1 minute ago
 2 kite-flyers arrested

2 kite-flyers arrested

1 minute ago
 Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting pr ..

Minister inaugurates PHA's rainwater harvesting project

1 hour ago
 Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered s ..

Four held for violating marriage laws, recovered sophisticated weapons

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>