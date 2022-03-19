10 held with fireworks

The district police caught 10 persons for selling fireworks, firecrackers and recovered a big quantity of fireworks and crackers from them

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :The district police caught 10 persons for selling fireworks, firecrackers and recovered a big quantity of fireworks and crackers from them.

According to a police spokesperson, police teams conducted raids at different areas of Sialkot district and arrested Ali Hassan, Faizan, Zain, Zafar Iqbal, Amin, Arslan Ahmed, Waseh, Rohail, Fahid Hussain and Ali.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against them.