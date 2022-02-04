UrduPoint.com

10 Held With Liquor, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022

10 held with liquor, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Police Friday arrested 10 drug-pushers and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

A spokesperson said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered 45 litres of liquor, six pistols of 30-bore and two guns of 12-bore from them.

The accused were identified as Muzamal Hussain, Muhammad Faheem, Ramzan, Asif, Zafar, Aslam, Sohail, Hamid Ali, Naeem and Amir.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

