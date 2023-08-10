10 held with narcotics

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 05:42 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested ten criminals and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from them.

In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations conducted raids in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested ten accused identified as that Abdul Aziz, Imran, Ansar, Hamid, Zahid, Zafar, Aurangzaib, Faisal, Shoaib and Mohsin and recovered 1 kg hashish, three rifles, four pistols and 400 liters liquorfrom their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

