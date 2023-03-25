10 held with narcotics, liquor, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 10 persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

A spokesperson said here on Saturday that the police, during crackdown in different areas of Sialkot district, detained Adil Nawaz, Sheroz, Qaiser Mehmood, Niaz Ahmed, Muhammed Faizan, Sumaira Bibi, Muzafar Yousaf, Qasim Raza, Yaseen and Muhammed Sultan.

The police recovered 5kg hashish, 28 litres of liquor and illicit weapons from the accused.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.