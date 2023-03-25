UrduPoint.com

10 Held With Narcotics, Liquor, Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:11 PM

10 held with narcotics, liquor, weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 10 persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

A spokesperson said here on Saturday that the police, during crackdown in different areas of Sialkot district, detained Adil Nawaz, Sheroz, Qaiser Mehmood, Niaz Ahmed, Muhammed Faizan, Sumaira Bibi, Muzafar Yousaf, Qasim Raza, Yaseen and Muhammed Sultan.

The police recovered 5kg hashish, 28 litres of liquor and illicit weapons from the accused.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head U ..

Fouzia Younis becomes first Muslim woman to head UK mission in Canada

25 seconds ago
 UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Ji ..

UAE takes top spot at NAS Sports Tournament’s Jiu-Jitsu Championship

51 minutes ago
 ‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sani ..

‘The most amazing, fulfilling time,’ says Sania Mirza as she completes Umrah

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in second Framework Working Group ..

UAE participates in second Framework Working Group Meeting within G20 Finance Tr ..

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism ca ..

Imran Khan gets interim bail in three terrorism cases

5 hours ago
 'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claim ..

'PTI’s 1000 workers arrested by police,’ claims Imran Khan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.