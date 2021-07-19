UrduPoint.com
10 Held With Weapons

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 10 persons along with their illegal weapons.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against criminals in the district, police teams conducted raids and caught 10 persons and recovered eight pistols of 30 bore, three rifles of 444 bore and a gun of 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Asad Ali, Ishtiaq, Iqbal, Ijaz, Shamsher Ali, Haider, Munawar, Hassan, Riaz and Asif.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

