10 held with weapons in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 10 accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 10 accused besides recovering nine pistols and a rifle.

The accused were identified as Saleem,Arif,Ashraf,Zahid,Shahid,Sarfraz and others.

Police registered cases against the accused and started investigation.