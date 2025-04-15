10 Highly Talented Students From Diamer Join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 12:20 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Apr, 2025) Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt. Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd), has opened the doors of WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela (WCCT) to the talented youth of Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan.
"The WAPDA Chairman has not only accorded approval for reserving 10 seats annually for students from the region but has also pledged to fully sponsor their five-year education – a commitment amounting to nearly Rs. 30 million", media wing of WAPDA said in a statement released to the media on Monday.
Following a transparent selection process involving written tests and interviews, 10 bright young boys from Diamer have joined WCCT. This life-changing opportunity includes free tuition, boarding, lodging, uniforms, academic kits, medical care, and a comprehensive academic and leadership development program.
By removing financial barriers, this initiative ensures that merit and ambition are justly rewarded, paving the way for a brighter future.
"This initiative is more than just a scholarship, it represents a bold step toward regional empowerment and inclusive national progress.
By investing in education and nurturing talent from even the most remote areas of the country, WAPDA is playing a pivotal role in shaping the leaders of tomorrow", the statement said adding that the program, set to be renewed annually, stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the families of Diamer, fostering a lasting spirit of development and inclusion.
APP/ahr/378
