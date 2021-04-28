10 hoarders fined Rs 45,200

Price control magistrates conducted raids in different areas and imposed fine of Rs 45,200 on 10 persons over hoarding and selling sugar at exorbitant rate

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Price control magistrates conducted raids in different areas and imposed fine of Rs 45,200 on 10 persons over hoarding and selling sugar at exorbitant rate.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan has said that 682 fair price shops have been set up at various places in Okara district for providing sugar to consumers at the rate of Rs 85 per kg.

In addition, sugar mobile shops are also providing sugar to consumers at subsidized rate in congested areas.

The DC said that if any shopkeeper sells sugar at high rates report it to Punjab app so that action could be taken against him.