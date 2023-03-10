10 hotel managers arrested over unhygienic condition of kitchens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday conducted raids on various food outlets and hotels on the university road and arrested 10 hotel managers over the unhygienic conditions of kitchens and staff.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, Assistant Commissioner Sumaira Sabha along with officials of the Food department visited University, Tehkal, Arbab road, Phase-3 Chowk on University road and visited famous hotels and food outlets.

She inspected kitchens and food items at Usmani hotel, Shinwari Restaurant, Silver Dragon, Chief Burger, Jalil Kababi, Khyber Shinwari Tikka and others and ordered the arrest of 10 hotel managers for poor hygienic conditions.

She also warned administrations of several other hotels and food outlets to improve the hygiene of the kitchen and staff.