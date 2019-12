10 hotel managers held over violation of one-dish act

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) ::The police have arrested managers of 10 hotels on charge of violation of one-dish act during the last 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Nazia Mohal, along with her team, visited hotels and marquees and found violation of one-dish act in 10 hotels including Minerva Club, Ramzan Marquee, Zoom Marquee, Canal Palace, Paradise Shadi Hall, Marriage Hall Chak No 266-RB, etc.

The managers including Ramzan, Waqar, Shahid, Yaseen, Imtiaz, Rana Muazzam, Waqar Ahmad, Faisal, Jameel and Ramzan were arrested.