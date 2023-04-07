10 hotels, restaurants sealed on violation of Ramazan ordinance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown and sealed 10 hotels and restaurants over violation of the Ramazan ordinance, here on Friday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir, The price control magistrates raided various places in the city and imposed fines of over one lac Rs on the owners of hotels.

The equipment of the small hotels serving meals by installing set-up along the roads was also seized.

DC asked the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to take action in their respective tehsils and check the commodities rates at bakeries and general stores.