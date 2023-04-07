Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

10 Hotels, Restaurants Sealed On Violation Of Ramazan Ordinance

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

10 hotels, restaurants sealed on violation of Ramazan ordinance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown and sealed 10 hotels and restaurants over violation of the Ramazan ordinance, here on Friday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Umar Jahangir, The price control magistrates raided various places in the city and imposed fines of over one lac Rs on the owners of hotels.

The equipment of the small hotels serving meals by installing set-up along the roads was also seized.

DC asked the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to take action in their respective tehsils and check the commodities rates at bakeries and general stores.

Related Topics

Price

Recent Stories

FO committed to improve performance of its diploma ..

FO committed to improve performance of its diplomatic missions: NA told

22 minutes ago
 Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

Sam Houston Race Park hosts Al Wathba Stallions

1 hour ago
 Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit ..

Security forces apprehend leader of banned outfit Baloch National Army

1 hour ago
 Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

Kuwait price traded at US$86.37 pb

2 hours ago
 ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.