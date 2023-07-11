Open Menu

10 Hurriyat Leaders, Activists Booked Under UAPA In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 04:10 PM

10 Hurriyat leaders, activists booked under UAPA in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian police booked ten Hurriyat leaders and activists under black laws in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir media service, the arrested persons who have been booked by police under black law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Jahangeer Ghani Butt, Sajad Hussain Gul, Shams- u-Din Rehmani, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo (alias Saleem Nanaji, Khurshid Ahmed Butt, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Parray Hassan Firdousi and Sohail Ahmad Mir.

The Indian police official claimed that it has formally arrested 10 persons on charges of conspiracy relating to revival of ongoing Hurriyat activities for freedom struggle .

The police said that in this regard, a case under black law Unlawful Activities Prevention already stood registered in Police Station Kothibagh in Srinagar.

Pertinently, Indian police arrested over four dozen Hurriyat leaders and activists during a raid at a hotel in Srinagar where Hurriyat activists and others were holding an Eid Milan party on Sunday.

