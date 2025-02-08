10 hurt in gas cylinder blast at Peshawar hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) At least 10 people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a hotel located in the premises of Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, according to police reports on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the cylinder blast occurred inside a hotel’s kitchen near the Khyber Teaching Hospital and injured several people, private news channels reported.

Eyewitnesses also reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by thick smoke billowing from the building.

Rescue 1122 teams and police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Khyber Teaching Hospital for medical aid.