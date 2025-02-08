Open Menu

10 Hurt In Gas Cylinder Blast At Peshawar Hotel

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM

10 hurt in gas cylinder blast at Peshawar hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) At least 10 people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at a hotel located in the premises of Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, according to police reports on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the cylinder blast occurred inside a hotel’s kitchen near the Khyber Teaching Hospital and injured several people, private news channels reported.

Eyewitnesses also reported hearing a loud explosion, followed by thick smoke billowing from the building.

Rescue 1122 teams and police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Khyber Teaching Hospital for medical aid.

Recent Stories

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

23 minutes ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

1 hour ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

2 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

2 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

3 hours ago
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

3 hours ago
 UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian pati ..

UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet ..

Ministry of Finance announces issuance of cabinet decision on introduction of to ..

12 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mou ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son honours winners at Mountain Shooting Championship 20 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan