Open Menu

10 Illegal Arm Holders Arrested During Raid

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

10 illegal arm holders arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers besides recovering arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Dilwar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Samar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Muhammad Wasim.

While, New Town police arrested Kashan and recovered 32 bore revolver and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Wasim.

Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol 9mm from Farooq.

Taxila police arrested Muneeb and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Sadiqabad police held Akram and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 08 liters of liquor was recovered from Pervez.

Rata Amaral Police recovered 30 liters of liquor from Shahzad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams said that the crackdown will be continued against liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders.

Related Topics

Police Kashan Progress All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

3 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

5 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan