10 illegal arm holders arrested during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 illegal arm holders and liquor suppliers besides recovering arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Dilwar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan police nabbed Samar and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Muhammad Wasim.

While, New Town police arrested Kashan and recovered 32 bore revolver and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Wasim.

Following operation, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol 9mm from Farooq.

Taxila police arrested Muneeb and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Sadiqabad police held Akram and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 08 liters of liquor was recovered from Pervez.

Rata Amaral Police recovered 30 liters of liquor from Shahzad.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams said that the crackdown will be continued against liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders.