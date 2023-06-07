10 illegal arm holders booked for carrying weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamza jamal.

Similarly, Westridge police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ruhid Zaman.

Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zain and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Asad.

Following the operation, Mandra police recovered 02 rifles 44 bore from Bilal and police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Saddar Khan and 12 bore rifle from Subhan.

Jatli police held Tariq and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from Shakeel. Chakri police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Saqib. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action will be continued against those who possessed illegal weapons.