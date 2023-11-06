Open Menu

10 Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 10 illegal armholders, and liquor suppliers and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

Waris Khan police held two illegal arm holders Shan and Rameez and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, New Town police nabbed Abdullah and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Race course police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Haroon.

Following operation, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol from Atif.

Ganjmandi police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Babar.

Bani police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Jahanzeb.

Kahuta police recovered 10 liters of liquor from Samiullah and 06 liters of liquor from Saeed and 01 liter of liquor from Yasir.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams said that strict action against the liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders are being accelerated.

