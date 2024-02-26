10 illegal arm holders nabbed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Police have arrested ten illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Bani police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Kamal.

Similarly, Naseerabad police held Haseeb and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While, R.A Bazar police 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Wahab.

Following the operation, Airport police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Rahman.

Saddar Wah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shahzeb.

Jatali police recovered 01 Kalashnikov from Shahid.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 9MM from Adil. Kahuta police nabbed Umar and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore from Humayun while 01 pistol 30 bore from Faisal.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams adding that strict action will be taken against those carrying illegal weapons.