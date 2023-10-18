Open Menu

10 Illegal Commercial Plots Sealed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority has intensified crackdown against illegal commercialization in residential colonies.

In this regard, the enforcement team sealed 10 illegal commercial plots in Madina Town area and forwarded

challan against owners to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate on Wednesday.

The sealed plots included 5B.Z.FSR, 7B.Z.FSR, 29.Y.SSR, 23.Y.RSR, 43.Y.RSR, 67.Y.RSR, 73.Y.RSR, 56.X.RSR, 109.X.RSR and 129.X.RSR, says a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Estate Management-I FDA Imtiaz Ali Goraya has been assigned additional

charge for the post of Deputy Director Enforcement.

