10 illegal shops demolished

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration demolished 10 illegal shops constructed on government graveyard land in Chak No 61-JB.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, on public complaints, received on Pakistan citizen portal, demolished the shops.

Supervising the demolishing process, he said that no one would be allowed to occupy government lands.