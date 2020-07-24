UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Illegal Shops Demolished

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:42 PM

10 illegal shops demolished

The tehsil administration demolished 10 illegal shops constructed on government graveyard land in Chak No 61-JB

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration demolished 10 illegal shops constructed on government graveyard land in Chak No 61-JB.

Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, on public complaints, received on Pakistan citizen portal, demolished the shops.

Supervising the demolishing process, he said that no one would be allowed to occupy government lands.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government

Recent Stories

Turkish Central Bank may raise inflation target

15 seconds ago

Stock markets retreat as US-China tensions rise

16 seconds ago

Russian Central Bank Speaks Against Hedging Oil Re ..

17 seconds ago

Govt approves Rs6.861 b markup subsidy on agricult ..

19 seconds ago

Russian central bank cuts key rate over virus impa ..

21 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.