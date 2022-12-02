10 including four women held

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Lohi Bher police apprehended ten persons including four women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

He said that Islamabad police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements and special efforts are being made against the accused involved in immoral activities.

During the ongoing crackdown, he said a team of Lohi Bher police station arrested ten accused including four women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities. The accused were shifted to police stations for further investigation. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.