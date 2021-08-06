UrduPoint.com

10 Including Seven Transgender Booked For Violating Marriage Act, Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

10 including seven transgender booked for violating marriage act, corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Wah Cantt Police raided at a wedding ceremony and arrested 10 persons including seven transgender and bridegroom for making aerial firing, hosting dance party and violating Corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to police spokesman, SHO Wah Cantt police and his team raided at a wedding ceremony on violation of Marriage and Sound System Acts and other violations regarding aerial firing, corona SOPs and hosting dance party with transgender dancers.

Police arrested 10 persons including seven transgender dancers namely Nadir alias Zoya, Sajjad alias Kiran, Shahryar alias Bulbul, Nasir alias Nina, Reema, Atif alias Orain and Shakir alias Bunty and bridegroom namely Danish Mehmood, Umar Bashir and Saeed, he added.

