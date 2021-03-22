10 Injured As Bus Overturns
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Ten passengers were injured seriously when a bus overturned at Kotli Hajipura near here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, a bus was heading towards Gujranwala from Dadu Chak, Narowal when it turned turtle at main Pasrur-Daska Road after its driver lost control over the steering wheel due to over-speeding. As a result, ten people were wounded who were shifted to a local hospital.
Police were investigating.