10 injured as bus overturns

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Ten passengers were injured seriously when a bus overturned at Kotli Hajipura near here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, a bus was heading towards Gujranwala from Dadu Chak, Narowal when it turned turtle at main Pasrur-Daska Road after its driver lost control over the steering wheel due to over-speeding. As a result, ten people were wounded who were shifted to a local hospital.

Police were investigating.