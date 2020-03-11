10 injured as bus overturns in Sadiqabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :At least ten persons including women and child were critically wounded after a speeding bus overturned near Chak number 5 Sadiqabad on Wednesday morning.

As per details, Rescue sources said a speedy passenger bus overturned, injured10 people,a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot as they were reported and shifted injured people to hospital.

According to rescue sources, probe has been begun after police took the vehicle in their custody.

The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the speeding bus, police added.