10 injured as car-wagon plunges into deep ditch near Muzaffarbad

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :At least ten persons were injured in an accident that took place at Peer Chenasi road of Muzaffarabad district, Police and tv channels reported on Sunday evening.

According to details, a tourist car was going towards Peer Chenasi when suddenly, it collided with a van coming from the opposite direction.

After the accident, both the vehicles veered off the road and plunged into a deep ditch. Some ten persons were injured in the incident who were shifted to the nearby hospital for necessary treatment.

Police are investigating the matter.