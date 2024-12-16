10 injured as school bus overturns in Arifwala

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A school bus met with an accident on Monday near Pakpattan Road in the Rang Shah area of Arifwala, in which 10 people injured, including nine students and the driver.

Rescue teams responded swiftly and transported the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to rescue sources, four of the injured students are in critical condition.

Police reported that around 40 to 50 students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.