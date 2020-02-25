UrduPoint.com
10 Injured As Toyata Hiace Smashes Into Power Pole

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

10 injured as Toyata Hiace smashes into power pole

10 people were injured after a Toyata Hiace crashed into an electricity pole in Taxila stand near Railway Station here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :10 people were injured after a Toyata Hiace crashed into an electricity pole in Taxila stand near Railway Station here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a public transport driver after losing control due to break fail hit with electric pole, resultantly,10 people identified as Nasreen 65, imtiaz 65.

.shomila 31,Sadaf 18, Aslam khatoon 50, Noor 44, Aaisal 37, Sajjad 40, Ahmed 15, Safdar 49 received multiple injuries.

On information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) where their condition is stated to be stable.

