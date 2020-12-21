10 injured in 2 road accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were injured in two road accidents in Sialkot district on Monday. Precious lives were saved through timely action of Rescue-1122.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a bus overturned near Panwal village on Satra Road of Pasrur tehsil.

As a result, six persons including 16-year-old Sania, 50-year-old Tahira, 50-year-old Ulfat, 50-year-old Rashida, 35-year-old Nabeela and 45-year-old Haleema were injured seriously.

Also, four persons -- 24-year-old Javeria, 21-year-old Waris, 21-year-old Zeeshan and 19-year-old Rafia -- were injured when a car collided with a tractor-trolley at Bheelo Mahar stop at Daska Road.

Rescuers took timely action, provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospitals for medical treatment.

app/ir