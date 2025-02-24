10 Injured In A Coaster-trailer Collision
Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) At least 10 people sustained critical injuries after a horrified collision between a coaster and a trailer near Baldia Hub River Road in Karachi on Monday.
According to police sources, the accident occurred due to the negligence of the trailer's driver, leaving at least 10 people critically injured, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene after being notified and have initiated an investigation.
The rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where some were reported to be in critical condition.
