10 Injured In Bahawalnagar Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

10 injured in Bahawalnagar road accident

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) At least ten persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Manchanabad road area of

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a passenger bus moving with high speed turned turtle near Manchanabad road area of Bahawalnagar district. As a result, ten passengers were injured in the accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

