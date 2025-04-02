10 injured in Bahawalnagar road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) At least ten persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Manchanabad road area of

Bahawalnagar district of Punjab, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a passenger bus moving with high speed turned turtle near Manchanabad road area of Bahawalnagar district. As a result, ten passengers were injured in the accident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.