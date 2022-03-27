UrduPoint.com

10 Injured In Brawl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

10 injured in brawl

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Ten people were injured in a clash over minor dispute, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that an altercation occurred between some farmers in Lundianwala over the issue of uploading sugarcane produce on a trolley.

The altercation turned into freestyle fighting, in which fists, clubs and bricks were used.

As a result, Gul Faraz (22), Ihsanul Haq and Anwarul Haq (35) sons of Gulzar Ahmad; Imran (25), Abu Sufiyan (23), Ahmar Hammad (30) his father Taj Din (65), Sohail Ahmad (32),Masood Anwar (25) and Gulfam (27) sustained multiple injuries and were shifted to RuralHealth Center (RHC) Lundianwala where their condition was stated to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th March 2022

7 hours ago
 Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power'

16 hours ago
 Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ru ..

Zimbabwe votes in by-elections seen as test for ruling party

16 hours ago
 PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partne ..

PTI made fruitful discussion with coalition partners: Khattak

16 hours ago
 Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not ..

Biden's Comment on Putin Staying in Power Was Not Endorsing Regime Change - Whit ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>