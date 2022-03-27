10 injured in brawl

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Ten people were injured in a clash over minor dispute, in the precincts of Lundianwala police station on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that an altercation occurred between some farmers in Lundianwala over the issue of uploading sugarcane produce on a trolley.

The altercation turned into freestyle fighting, in which fists, clubs and bricks were used.

As a result, Gul Faraz (22), Ihsanul Haq and Anwarul Haq (35) sons of Gulzar Ahmad; Imran (25), Abu Sufiyan (23), Ahmar Hammad (30) his father Taj Din (65), Sohail Ahmad (32),Masood Anwar (25) and Gulfam (27) sustained multiple injuries and were shifted to RuralHealth Center (RHC) Lundianwala where their condition was stated to be out of danger.