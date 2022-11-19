10 injured in gas cylinder explosion

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Atleast ten persons including children got injured due to explosion of a gas cylinder in a house in Shahi Bazaar area here on Saturday.

According to police, the reason of the explosion was not known so far but 10 persons had suffered mild to serious injuries.

A duty doctor at Liaquat University Hospital informed that 2 children received head injuries while the arms of a young boy were burnt.

Seven of the injured, including wife and children of Muhammad Ali Marwari, have been identified as 35 years old Lubna, 16 years old Rukhsana, 7 years old Hasnain, 5 years old Raheel, 4 years old Fazima, 3 years old Alisha and 2 years old Hani, Muhammad Azeem Marwari, 25 years old, his wife 18 years old Razia and the couple's daughter one year old Aeza were also injured in the incident.

All the injured were shifted to the emergency ward of the LUH.