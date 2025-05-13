10 injured in Hub road accident

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Ten persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Hub district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven passenger coach was going towards Bella from Karachi when suddenly, it plunged into a deep ditch near Hub area of Balochistan.

As a result, ten persons were injured in the incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital for emergency treatment.