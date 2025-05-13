Open Menu

10 Injured In Karachi Groups Clash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 09:40 PM

10 injured in Karachi groups clash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) At least ten persons were injured in a clash between the two groups near Bakra Peeri area of Karachi,

tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, two groups clashed with each other over petty dispute that reported near Bakra Peeri area

of Karachi.

As a result of clashes, ten persons were injured in the incident.

Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.

