10 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

10 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Ten people including 3 women were injured in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Sunday the accident took place near Kamalpur Interchange where a pick-up crashed into a road divider.

As a result of which Shaista (40), Bashiran Bibi (62), Tasaduq (46) Faraz (18), Muhammad Boota (62) Faisal (40), Ahsan (24), Muhammad Iqbal (45), Lubna (35) and Amir (42) sustained multiple injuries.

The rescue teams shifted the injuries to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad where the condition of two victims Shaistaand Bashiran Bibi was stated to be critical.

Police were investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

