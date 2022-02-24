10 injured in road accident

At least 10 passengers including 6 women suffered injuries when a speeding wagon rammed into road divider near Salooni Jhal,Sammundri road in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 10 passengers including 6 women suffered injuries when a speeding wagon rammed into road divider near Salooni Jhal,Sammundri road in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that 10 passengers including Iqbal Bibi (50), Sughra (40), Tehmina (25), Sidra (30), Shamsa (10), Khursheed Bibi (60), Rabb Nawaz (25), Zahoor Ahmad (46), Tariq Ali (46) and Shamshad Ahmad (80) sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to two passengers while eight injured were sifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri and Allied Hospital Faisalabad.