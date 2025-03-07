Open Menu

10 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

10 injured in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) At least 10 passengers were injured when a bus crashed into a tree in the jurisdiction of Chaubara Tehsil police station.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred when the tie-rod of a bus detached, causing the driver to lose control and ram into a roadside tree.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Hospital Chaubara for treatment. They were identified as Salim, Imran, Ghulam Abbas, Bilal Hussain, Zafar, Musarrat Abbas, Aqeel Abbas, Meesum Raza, Nasreen, and Tauqeer Abbas.

Among the injured, six belonged to district Bakhar and were traveling for labour work.

The passenger bus was going from Chowk Azam to Sialkot when the accident took place.

