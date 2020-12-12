UrduPoint.com
10 Injured In Road Accident Due To Fog Near Dadu

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 12:55 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :At least ten people were got serious injured when five vehicles smashed into each other because of low visibility due to fog on the Indus Highway near Dadu on Saturday morning.

After getting information, police and Rescue teams reached the spot and started rescuing the victims.

"There was very less visibility due to fog.

We are investigating the matter and will register a case,"a rescue official said while talking to a private news channel.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place when a truck suddenly braked, causing four other vehicles behind it to smash into each other. These vehicles were two trucks and two Hiace vans.

"A traffic jam on Indus Highway was caused due to the accident. The police and administration got the damaged vehicles removed from the accident site to clear up the traffic jam," official added.

