10 injured in road accident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : As many as 10 passengers were injured in an accident in the area of Sammundri police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a commuters wagon was on its way when its crashed into road divider while saving to a donkey-cart near Three Pullian Stop at Faisalabad-Sahiwal Road. As a result 10 passengers received injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.