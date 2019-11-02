UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 03:54 PM

10 injured in road accident in Faisalabad

As many as 10 passengers were injured in an accident in the area of Sammundri police on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) : As many as 10 passengers were injured in an accident in the area of Sammundri police on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a commuters wagon was on its way when its crashed into road divider while saving to a donkey-cart near Three Pullian Stop at Faisalabad-Sahiwal Road. As a result 10 passengers received injuries. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Mikhail Likhachev, Russia National Coach, wants hi ..

10 minutes ago

McIlroy pounces at HSBC Champions in Shanghai

1 minute ago

27kg narcotics recovered in Peshawar

1 minute ago

Russia Fulfills OPEC+ Agreement by 93% in October ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi protesters, security forces clash overnight ..

5 minutes ago

Dengue cases in KP reaches to 6599 i

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.