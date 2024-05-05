10 injured in road accident near Kot Radha Kishan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) A devastating road accident occurred in Kot Radha Kishan when a bus carrying factory workers plunged into a ditch, leaving at least 10 people injured on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the incident took place on Zafar Pathak, where the bus veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospital, said a private news channel.