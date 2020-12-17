UrduPoint.com
10 Injured In Road Accidents

Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

10 injured in road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) -:As many as ten persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,the injured included--50-years-old Yaqoob, 45-years-old Ishfaq, 33-years-old Rizwan,12-years-old Sheraz, 23-years-old Chand, 27-years-old Rashid, 22-years-old Adil, 22-years-old Adil, 34-years-old Shaukat and 30-years-old Isma.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid and shifted the severely injured to local hospitals.

