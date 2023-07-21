10 injured in road mishap near Jamshoro

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Atleast ten passengers including women and children were critically injured in a bus-trailer collision near M9 Motorway at Nooriabad in Jamshoro district, early morning Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van en route to Hyderabad from Karachi overturned on the M9 motorway due to a head-on collision with a trailer coming from the opposite side, a Private news channel reported.

As a result, ten passengers including children and women sustained injuries.

On information, The police and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the injured to Norriabad and Civil Hospital Hyderabad, the rescue officials added.