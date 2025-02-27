10 Injured In Rollover Crash On Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) At least ten people sustained injuries in a rollover crash on Shahrah-e-Faisal early Thursday morning.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near FTC, when a speeding passenger bus lost control and overturned, reported a private news channel.
Following the crash, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while initial reports suggest over speeding and driver’s negligence was key factor.
