10 injured in rollover crash on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) At least ten people sustained injuries in a rollover crash on Shahrah-e-Faisal early Thursday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred near FTC, when a speeding passenger bus lost control and overturned, reported a private news channel.

Following the crash, police and rescue teams swiftly arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while initial reports suggest over speeding and driver’s negligence was key factor.