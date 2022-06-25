10 injured in roof collapsed incident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) ::10 people were injured when the porch of Hamid Hotel near Lachi Toll Plaza in Kohat collapsed.

Rescue 1122 medical and disaster teams reached the spot and started rescue operations.

All the people were rescued from the rubble.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Bashir Ahmed and Assistant Commissioner Khola Tariq visited the District Headquarters Hospital KDA Kohat to ensure the care of the injured and provided them with relevant facilities.

An ambulance was arranged to take them to their homes in Haripur and other districts.