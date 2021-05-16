10 injured in Sahiwal brawl

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :At least ten persons were injured in a brawl that occurred near a town of Yusuf Wala and Harapa, Sahiwal district of Punjab, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, two groups attacked on each other to settle dispute of a property in Yusuf Wala and Harapa area.

As a result of fighting, ten persons including women received sever injuries.

The injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment. Police rushed to the site after receiving information and started inquiry against these two groups.