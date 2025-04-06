10 injured in three separate incidents in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least 10 people, including women and children were injured in three different incidents in various parts of Attock district on Sunday, according to police and rescue 1122 sources.

The first incident occurred on the Rawalpindi-Kohat road near Pind Sultani, where a mini truck collided with a Suzuki van, injuring six people on board, including women and children.

In another incident, two people, identified as 60-year-old Akbar and 20-year-old Ikram, sustained critical injuries after being attacked with axes by rivals in Mari Kanjour village.

A third incident occurred on GT road near Burhan, where a speedy dumper knocked a Suzuki van, injuring a couple, Abdul Qaseer and his wife. The couple was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital Hassanabdal for treatment.

Police have registered separate cases and launched further investigations into the incidents.

